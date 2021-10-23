Most parts of Idukki, Kottayam expected to receive heavy rains on Saturday night

Kochi: The Met Department has forecast heavy rains for south Kerala, especially in the districts of Idukki and Kottayam on Saturday night.

Most parts of Idukki, the western side of Kottayam along with parts of Ernakulam district are expected to witness heavy rains with thunderstorms.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rains for Ernakulam and Idukki districts on the day while except Kozhikode and three other northern districts, the rest of the state was placed on yellow alert.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has forecast 'isolated very heavy rainfall' for Kerala and Mahe on October 26 (Tuesday).