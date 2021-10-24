Yet another landslide in Idukki's Kokkayar

Idukki: Even before the sting from last week's landslide could ease, Kokkayar in Kerala's Idukki district has been hit by yet another landslide.

This time, the landslide has hit Urumbikkara near Vembly in Kokkayar panchayat, the village officer informed.

The incident took place at 8:30 pm.

Early reports indicate no damage as the landslide had not occurred in a populated area.

However, with incessant rains in the region, authorities have warned that the water level of the Manimala river is likely to rise.

They have also mentioned that the bridge leading to Koottickal, a village on the banks of the Manimala river, is likely to be flooded.

Kerala has been battered by a slew of landslides and flash floods these past weeks after a spell of heavy rainfall.

Forty-two lives were lost to various rain-related incidents across the State.

