Crime Branch finds hidden cams in Monson's guest house

Kochi: More skeletons are tumbling out of alleged fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal's cupboard with investigators finding hidden cameras in the bedroom of his swanky guest house.

Crime Branch sleuths probing the dealings of Mavunkal confiscated three such camera's from the room where the accused had provided accommodation for his guests. Besides the cameras, hard disks purportedly storing the visuals from the hidden devices and a CD were also confiscated.

The luxurious guest house was located next to Mavunkal's museum and massage centre at Kaloor in Kochi. The hidden cameras were positioned in such a way to capture the bedroom visuals.

The investigating team was now trying to ascertain whether the cameras were installed to later blackmail his guests. Several prominent personalities had stayed in the guest house.

The Crime Branch inspected the guest house after a girl, who had accused of Mavunkal of raping her, revealed that cameras were installed in the massage centre. A case under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act has been registered against Mavunkal based on the girl's complaint.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has completed recording the statement of the abused girl. Two employees of Mavunkal, too, would be arraigned as accused based on her statement.

Sources said Mavunkal's arrest in the POCSO case would be recorded on Monday. Currently, he has been in custody in a case pertaining to forging DRDO documents. Meanwhile, the Additional Sessions Court here rejected his bail applications in two cases, including financial fraud.