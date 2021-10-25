Pala: An employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has bagged the Rs 80 lakh first prize of the Karunya lottery organised by the state government's Directorate of Lotteries.

Incidentally, the winner T K Siju, who is an overseer with the KSEB at its Pala office, had purchased the ticket only at 2 pm on Saturday, the day of the draw. He learnt about hitting the jackpot later in the evening.

The first-prize winning lottery ticket, bearing the number KH 300004, was picked up by Siju from Sree Sankara Lottery Agencies at Pala.

Siju has been working for the KSEB for the last 18 years. His family comprises wife Leema and son Ananthakrishnan.