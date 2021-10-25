Man arrested for sexually assaulting and hanging to death a young nurse in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police has claimed that the death of Tinchu Michael, 26, who was found hanging inside a house in 2019, is a case of murder.

The police arrested Naseer, 39, of Pulimoottil House, Kotangal, in Mallappally, in connection with the case.

According to the investigation agency, the young nurse, a native of Kanayangal near Mallappally, was hanged after a brutal sexual assault by the accused.

Tinchu Michael was found hanging on December 15, 2019 inside a house, where she was living with her lover. The local police had suspected it to be a case of suicide. Tinchu had been living with her lover ever since she left her husband.

Initially, the police suspected the lover's involvement in Tinchu's death. However, the Crime Branch probe based on scientific evidence came to the new theory.

According to the probe agency, Naseer attacked Tinchu Michael and she lost consciousness after hitting her head on the cot. He sexually assaulted Tinchu before hanging her to an iron rod on the roof.

The post mortem reported had found 53 injuries on her body.

The Crime Branch have also found DNA samples of Naseer from the crime scene.

Tinchu's lover and his father were not present when she was murdered. Both of their blood and DNA samples had been collected for the investigation.

The investigation team had collected various materials, including Tinchu's diary, for gathering evidence.