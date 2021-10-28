Three landslides in Kottayam's Erumeli, widespread destruction reported

Kottayam: Three landslides were reported from Angel Valley in Erumeli of Kottayam district on Thursday.

The landslides occurred in Angel Valley Junction, Pallipadi and Valayathupatti areas of Erumeli panchayat.

There are no casualties. An NDRF team has been dispatched to the area.

A bus belonging to a school in Kanamala here was brought to the shore by locals after being washed away.

An autorickshaw and motorcycle parked in front of a house were also washed away. Houses in the Pallipadi region here were flooded.

"The rainfall in Angel Valley has subsided. The residents from the waterlogged houses are being relocated," the Tahsildar informed.

Debris floats by after the landslide in Angel Valley in Erumeli of Kottayam district

The Tahsildar, panchayat member and Village Officer are camping in the area.

Meanwhile, a suspected case of mudslip was reported from Ezhukumannu forest area. Debris consisting of rock and stones were flowing through the Okkankotti region of Pamba river.

Landslide was also reported from Kuttikkal in Peruvanthanam region in Idukki.

A visual from Angel Valley in Erumeli of Kottayam district after the landslide

The Met department had predicted heavy rainfall in the mountainous regions of Kottayam district on Thursday. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert in the district on Friday.