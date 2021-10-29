Kodiyeri Balakrishnan set to return as CPM State secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is likely to return as the party's secretary in Kerala. A move in this direction is probable especially after his son Bineesh Kodiyeri was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court the other day over a money laundering case linked to a drug racket.

A decision on Kodiyeri's return to the post will be taken by the state leadership after consulting the party central leaders.

The announcement of the comeback of Kodiyeri as party secretary might come after the party state committee meeting to be held on November 6 and 7. Prior to the state committee meeting, the party secretariat meeting would also be held.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan took leave from the party apparently for cancer treatment a year ago. LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan was subsequently made the acting state secretary of the party.

But many in the party and outside believe that Kodiyeri relinquished the post in the wake of Bineesh's arrest in Bengaluru.

Now that his health condition has improved considerably and his son has got bail, the chances of Kodiyeri's return to the top party post in Kerala are bright.

The CPM can avoid holding its conferences of the local and area commitees as well as the highest party conference under the leadership of an interim secretary by reinstating Kodiyeri as full-time party secretary.