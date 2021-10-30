More trouble for CPM from Anupama, Ajith as couple files defamation case against minister Saji Cherian

Published: October 30, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Anupama S Chandran and Ajith. Minister Saji Cherian.

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the state government has claimed that it was standing beside Anupama S Chandran in her fight to get her missing child back, the CPM has dragged itself into a fresh controversy.

 

At least two leaders of the party, including minister Saji Cherian, have made controversial statements against Anupama and her partner Ajith pushing the CPM onto the backfoot once again in the case.

On Saturday, Anupama and Ajith filed a complaint against minister Cherian at the Peroorkkada Police Station. They have accused the Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs of defamation.

 

Cherian had made a controversial remark on Friday evening at a programme held at Karyavattom under the government's 'Samam' campaign that was launched to promote gender equality.

 

Without naming the two, the minister made a veiled attack on the morality of Anupama and Ajith's relationship, especially that of the latter, who was married to another woman.

 

Meanwhile, CPM's Thiruvananthapuram district committee secretary, Anavoor Nagappan also made a similarly controversial statement via a Facebook post.

 

"Marry a woman after forcing her out of a relationship and same time fall in love with another and make her pregnant. Can the society accept this," Anavoor Nagappan wrote in his post.

