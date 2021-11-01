Former chief minister VS Achuthanandan admitted to ICU

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2021 08:01 PM IST
VS Achuthanandan.

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Sree Utharadom Thirunal Hospital at Pattom here.

The 98-year-old veteran CPM leader has been 'diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolytemia and altered renal function' said a medical bulletin.

Earlier this year, Achuthanandan had stepped down from the chairperson's post of the state administrative reforms commission citing ill-health.

RELATED ARTICLES

He had suffered a minor cerebral hemorrhage two years ago. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had greeted the veteran on his birthday on October 20.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout