Former chief minister VS Achuthanandan admitted to ICU

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Sree Utharadom Thirunal Hospital at Pattom here.

The 98-year-old veteran CPM leader has been 'diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolytemia and altered renal function' said a medical bulletin.

Earlier this year, Achuthanandan had stepped down from the chairperson's post of the state administrative reforms commission citing ill-health.

He had suffered a minor cerebral hemorrhage two years ago. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had greeted the veteran on his birthday on October 20.