Ration card to take the form of ATM card

Our Correspondent
Published: November 01, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Thrissur: The new ration card is set to take the form of an ATM card.

The ration card will have the consumer's name, photo and primary details. QR code and bar code will also be embedded on the card, which will be made of PVC or plastic. Traditional ration cards, which are in booklet form, and the recently introduced e-ration cards can be also converted into the new format.

Though the government had initiated the project to roll out smart ration cards, it had been announced that the ration card would be in the size of a postcard. But based on the Civil Supplies department director's recommendation, the government gave the nod to modify the ration card in the shape and size of the ATM card.

To convert the ration card into this format, an application must be submitted through either Akshaya centres or the citizen login. The software has been updated for this.

At Akshaya centre, the rate is Rs 65 including the printing charge. No special fee needs to be remitted to the government. As the validity of the existing ration cards will continue, only those who need should apply for a plastic card.

