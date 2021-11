Alappuzha: A complaint has been registered that a 15-year-old was allegedly raped by a gang on her way back from school here.

The minor girl was raped in Edathua-Muttar area.

She was abducted by a few individuals on her way back home from school and then sexually assaulted, the rape survivor said.

The District Police Chief arrived at the Ramankari Police Station to supervise the investigation proceedings in the case.