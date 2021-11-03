Idukki: Six spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam were raised on Wednesday as the water level went up to 138.95 feet.

The dam currently has an inflow of 31.31.96 cusecs water following heavy rains in its catchment areas.

The six shutters were raised to a height of 60 cm each by the Tamil Nadu authorities in charge of the dam. Currently, 3,005 cusecs is being released.

(Cusec is a unit of flow, especially of water, equal to one cubic foot per second.)

The dam has 13 shutters in total.

Mullaperiyar Dam, built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala, is operated by the Tamil Nadu government for its irrigation and power generation needs. Kerala is insisting on building a new dam, citing safety concerns, but Tamil Nadu is against it, saying the present structure is strong.



The Supreme Court has fixed the rule curve, which is maximum water level in a dam at various stages in a year, at 139.5 ft until November 11.