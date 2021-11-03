Joju vs Congress: Complaint against actor for COVID protocol violation

Kochi: The ongoing tension between actor Joju George and the Congress party that stemmed out of the latter's strike against fuel price rise in Kochi earlier this week, refuses to settle down.

After a Congress activist was arrested for vandalising the actor's car during the melee at Vyttilla here the other day, the party has filed a complaint against Joju for COVID protocol violation.

Youth Congress state secretary PY Shajahan has complained against the actor with the city police commissioner.

In the complaint, it says that the actor, while engaging in a war of words with Congress activists, was without a face mask.

The police are also accused for turning their backs to the violation.

Shajahan has said that the police that takes firm action on other commoners for violating the protocol, took a lenient stand because Joju was a celebrity.

The police have already lodged a case against Congress activists, including Shajahan for violating the COVID protocol during the protest on the street.

Joju had angered the opposition party by storming out of his car that was stuck in the traffic while the Congress activists were holding a protest.

The actor's rant against the protesters had been caught on camera. The Congress activists had claimed that Joju was drunk, which however was proven wrong following a medical examination.