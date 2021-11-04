Adoption row: Anupama unhappy with police probe, mulls protest

Thiruvananthapuram: Anupama S Chandran, whose baby was allegedly put up for adoption by her parents, has lashed out against the Child Welfare Committee and Kerala State Child Welfare Council on Thursday for allowing the accused to continue in their posts.

The young mother, anxious to get back her one-year-old boy, expressed anguish over the course of the ongoing police probe and threatened to protest again if things don't improve.

Anupama had earlier complained against Child Welfare Committee chairperson Adv N Sunanda and Kerala State Child Welfare Council general secretary Shiju Khan of trying to derail the investigation.

"I am least happy in the way the probe is going on as those at the helm of affairs at the Kerala State Child Welfare Council and Child Welfare Committee continue to sit in their posts, which means they can easily thwart the probe. Already what we hear is crucial CCTV visuals have gone missing from these places, which clearly means, those at the helm at these places are playing games. If this is the way, then we will have to think of launching another protest," said Anupama.

Anupama said the government had promised a fair probe in the case earlier, but that is not happening. Anupama also said that the police have not taken the statements of her or her husband's yet.

The 22-year-old SFI activist and daughter of a CPM leader, and her husband Ajith, a worker of the CPM-backed youth wing has been in the news since last month, when the media took up their case.

The couple was forced to approach the media, after their pleas to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state police chief, their party leaders and several other agencies went in vain. It was only after the media took up the case, did the government and the police began to act.

According to reports, the Child Welfare Committee has given the baby boy of the couple to an Andhra Pradesh couple for adoption last year.

In a related development, a family court in the state capital, which last week stayed all the adoption procedures of the baby boy to the Andhra couple, asked the CWC to file an affidavit on what exactly had happened in the case and posted it for further hearing for November 20.

The court also pointed out that if required, a DNA test also can be done and came down heavily on the CWC, which admitted that its license for adoption had expired and the process for renewing it is underway.

Incidentally, it was following a day long protest by Anupama and her husband in front of the state Secretariat last month that the Pinarayi government decided to act.

