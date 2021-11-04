Communal hatred behind attack on groom at Chirayinkeezhu: FIR

Thiruvananthapuram: An FIR registered in the assault on a Dalit youth at Chirayinkeezhu here by his brother-in-law mentions casteist attack and communal hatred.

However, it is understood the claim made by the victim and his family that he was beaten up for refusing to convert, has not been recorded in the FIR.

Mithun Krishnan, who married Deepthi George, had been physically assaulted by Danish George for allegedly refusing religious conversion. CCTV footage showing the attack on Mithun has gone viral and Danish is absconding.

Mithun's mother Ambika had mentioned in her complaint that her son was asked to convert. As per the FIR, Danish questioned Mithun's worthiness to marry his sister. He reportedly made a casteist attack during the assault.

Danish's mother Valsala George told Manorama News that their family was not keen on Mithun, who belongs to a scheduled caste, marrying Deepthi.

Non-bailable charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been filed against Danish, who is a doctor. Deepthi and Mithun's family have demanded the arrest of Danish.