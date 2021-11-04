Shops selling food products must display license, toll-free number

Thiruvananthapuram: The Food Safety Commissioner of Kerala has ordered that all those who sell food products must display a copy of food license and registration certificates in front of their establishments.

Food Safety Commissioner VR Vinod also instructed the food vendors to display in big size the toll-free number (18004251125) of the department for enabling the public to give complaints in case of the supply of spurious or inferior quality food products.

He said that stern action would be taken against those who violated food safety rules.

The food safety license is compulsory for hotels, bakeries, wayside eateries, supermarkets, grocery shops and other food-selling shops.

The license and registration can be obtained through the department's official web portal.

For any queries or help regarding submitting an application for license or registration, the shop owners can approach food safety officers or food safety assistant commissioners.