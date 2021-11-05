Complaint against actor Joju George for using vehicles in violation of law

Kochi: Actor Joju George is likely to face a slew of cases as the Congress party has decided to challenge him legally as a tit-for-tat move over the former venting his anger against a strike organised earlier this week.

Manaf Puthuvayil, a resident of Kalamassery, has filed a complaint with the Regional Transport Office accusing actor Joju George of using two vehicles bearing illegal format of the registration number.



The complainant alleged that the actor had removed the high-security number and was using a fancy number plate on one of his cars.

Another car being used by Joju has a Haryana registration number, he alleged.

If one has to use the car permanently in Kerala then according to rules he should change the number registered with another state. Joju by continuing to use the Haryana registration number in Kerala has violated the Motor Vehicles Act, the complainant alleged.



RTO PM Basheer said that the assistant motor vehicle inspector has been entrusted with the task of probing the first complaint.

The second complaint has been forwarded to Chalakudy RTO.

The complaint comes close on the heels of Joju's altercation with Congress functionaries as they blocked a main road in Kochi in protest against the fuel price hike.

Earlier complaint

Youth Congress state secretary PY Shahjahan has also filed a complaint against the actor for moving in public places during the protest without wearing a mask.

The actor has violated the Covid safety protocol hence a case should also be registered against him under the Epidemic Control Act, the complainant said.

Meanwhile, DySP Aishwarya Dongre said that the complaints against Joju would be examined and in the event of getting evidence, a case would be registered accordingly.

Action over damaging car

Congress worker PG Joseph, 47, a resident of Thaikkudam who was arrested on the charges of vandalising Joju’s vehicle, has been remanded in custody.

Non-bailable sections have been slapped against him.

A case was registered in connection with the incident against 15 persons including former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany and 50 other identifiable persons.