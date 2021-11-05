Idukki: Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources, Durai Murugan, said on Friday that they were hopeful of raising the water level at Mullaperiyar Dam to 152 ft after strengthening the baby dam.

Addressing media persons, the veteran DMK leader said that they have asked the Kerala government to remove three trees that were causing hindrance to the strengthening of the baby dam, an auxiliary structure on the right on the main dam.

A Tamil Nadu ministerial delegation had visited the dam site on the day.

"There were some seven trees but now only three remain and the Kerala government has been stalling. Once that is removed, we will strengthen the baby dam," said Durai Murugan.

He said that the Central Water Commission has set up a rule curve of 139.50 ft until November 10, which will be reinstated to 142 ft after November 30.

Last week, the minister had said that Tamil Nadu possessed full control of the disputed structure that was opened over a hundred years ago, contrary to Kerala's claims.

Durai Murugan had earlier disputed the amount of water released downstream into Kerala on October 28 to manage the surge in water level in the reservoir.