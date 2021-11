Kozhikode: A school student, who entered a pond for bathing along with friends, drowned here on Thursday.

The deceased Muhammed Rihan, 13, was a Class-8 student of the Government School at Kinassery. He was the son of P P Rumshad of Pokunnu area of Mayiladumpara.

Rihan and his friends was taking bath in the pond after a game of football at noon when the former went down.

His life could not be saved though the Fire Force unit, which arrived from Meenchantha, took him immediately to the hospital.