Bribery case: Crime Branch records voice samples of Janu, Praseeda

Kakkanad: The voice samples of: Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party leaders C K Janu and Praseeda Azhikode have been recorded in connection with the bribery case linked to the selection of candidate for the Bathery legislative assembly seat.

The voice samples of BJP Wayanad district secretary Prashant Malavayil were taken earlier. This is the second time that the voice samples of Praseeda are being collected in connection with the investigation.

The investigating officials had recorded the voice samples of the conversation between BJP state president K Surendran and Praseeda on October 11.

On Friday the voice samples of the conversation between Janu and Praseeda were recorded.

The voice sample recording was carried out at the Chitranjali studio under the supervision of Crime Branch officials.

A magistrate court in Bathery had ordered the voice sample test of these persons following a plea filed by the Crime Branch. The probe into the case began soon after an audio clip of a phone conversation came out in the public domain. It revealed that Rs 25 lakh was being given to Janu to become the NDA candidate from and BJP organisation secretary M Ganesh is arranging the money.

The phone conversation was between Praseeda, who raised the allegations against Janu, and BJP president Surendran had come out in the public domain soon after the assembly elections.

Praseeda disclosed that the money was received.

The voice samples were taken after making these persons say the same sentences and phrases that were there in the original phone conversation.