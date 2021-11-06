Alappuzha: The CPM state secretariat is expected to decide on the fate of its former minister G Sudhakaran later on Saturday based on the report of an internal enquiry that found laxity on the part of the veteran during campaigning in the Ambalappuzha assembly constituency earlier this year.

A two-member commission comprising Elamaram Kareem and KJ Thomas has found that Sudhakaran had cold-shouldered the party's chances in Ambalappuzha, where H Salam had been offered his seat.

Salam's margin of victory (11,125 votes against M Liju of INC) had upset the CPM and resulted in fingers being raised at Sudhakaran for his lack of cooperation during the campaigning.

The commission was critical of Sudhakaran's general attitude, accusing him of turning his back to rumours that had painted Salam in a bad light. It also found a lack of interest on the part of Sudhakaran in helping Salam overcome a financial crunch during the election campaigning.

Sudhakaran staying away from the district and state-level review meetings have also been reportedly mentioned in the report.

The CPM state secretariat will pronounce a verdict, CPM state acting-secretary A Vijayaraghavan had said the other day. It is understood that there have been demands from within the party for demoting Sudhakaran.

The former Minister for Public Works in the previous Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet has been out of favour since the allegations surfaced and in August, the veteran CPM man had, in his peculiar style, penned a poem reflecting upon the predicament he was in.

Even as Sudhakaran claimed that the poem titled 'Nettavum Kottavum' (gain and loss) was merely an appeal to the younger generation, political observers felt otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Sudhakaran camp is hopeful of leniency from the state leadership.