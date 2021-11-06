Swapna Suresh out on bail after 14 months

Thiruvananathapuram: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in a high-profile gold smuggling case that rocked Kerala politics last year, is out on bail.

This is the first time she has been released from jail after her arrest 14 months ago.

Swapna came out of the women's jail at Attakulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district a little before noon on Saturday.

Her mother arrived at the jail with a copy of the bail order.

The bail pleas of Swapna and seven other accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were approved by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The court said that prima facie it did not find that they committed any terrorist act as alleged against them.

The sensational case



A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore from diplomatic baggage at the air cargo centre of the Trivandrum International Airport late in late June 2020.



The NIA, which took over the probe on the directive of the Union Home Ministry, had stated that the proceeds of smuggling could be used to fund terror activities.

Key accused P S Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were subsequently arrested.

Swapna and Sarith who were former employees of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly used their past connections to smuggle gold using the diplomatic channel.

While Sarith was arrested by the Customs, Swapna and Sandeep Nair were nabbed from Bengaluru by the NIA in September 2020.