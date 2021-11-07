Kottayam: The research scholar staging a hunger strike before the MG University here in protest of a casteist attack she allegedly faced from a member of the faculty, has attacked the CPM for aiding the accused.

The woman, who has also raised a sexual assault allegation against a former doctoral student of the university, has been protesting outside the gates of the campus for the last ten days.

On Sunday, she said that the CPM and its feeder organisations were silent on her issue.

She has also accused Minister for Higher Education, R Bindu, of not doing enough to deliver her justice.

"She has not studied my issue, and despite me requesting for a meeting she has not agreed for one."

The woman also expressed her disappointment over Governor Arif Mohammed Khan -- who is the Chancellor of universities -- not deciding to meet her despite being in Kottayam on the day.

Talking to media persons, the governor had said that he hopes "the authorities will consider whatever issue is there and take a sympathetic view .. some compromise can always be found".

"How can he mention compromise, when he is not aware of my issue," she later remarked.

On Saturday, she had refused to accept the university syndicate's decision to remove Dr Nandakumar Kalarikkal, the accused of making the casteist remark, from the position of 'Director-in-charge' of the School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.

She has refused to back off until the accused, who is currently abroad, was removed from the institution, which is now headed by the university vice-chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas.