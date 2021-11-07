Monson sold fake ivory pieces made of polished camel bones: Forest Dept

Kochi: The Forest Department has almost come to the conclusion that the four fake ivory pieces found at the house of self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal are all camel bones.

It was found that Monson had sold this kind of fake ivory piece for Rs.50 lakh to his customers though the product originally cost only Rs.10,000. The assumption is that Monson polished camel bones to give it an ivory-look with the help of expert artisans from Rajasthan.

According to sources, all these aspects came to light when Monson was taken to his house for evidence-collection on Saturday in connection with the cases registered under Protection of Wildlife Act.

Documents seized

At the time of the evidence-collection at his house and later at the souvenir shop at the luxury hotel in Kochi, many documents, including purchase bills, were seized.

Those manning the souvenir shop at the hotel gave a statement to the Forest Department that Monson had bought the article looking like ivory from the shop for Rs.8000. He also bought many such fancy items for Rs.35,000 from the shop.

The inquiry is currently led by Kodanad Range Forest Officer Basil Paul. The Forest Department would soon question the persons who gave him a conch. The department is currently on the lookout for the person.

All the four fake ivory pieces were seized from his house in Kaloor by the Forest Department after the Crime Branch gave a tip-off.

Again in judicial custody

The Forest Department completed the questioning of Monson in the tusker case. He was sent for judicial custody again by the court on Saturday.

The seizure of bone of blue whales from Monson's house was registered as a separate case. So, if necessary, the department can ask for Monson's custody again for questioning him.

The bone of the blue whale found in the house of Monson's friend could also be the ones bought for making structural changes and then selling it for a huge price.

The bone of the blue whale was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Biotechnology Lab in Thiruvananthapuram for tests. Once the report is received, the next legal procedure will be taken by the Forest Department.