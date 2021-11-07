Joju 'hangover': Now, Youth Congress workers create ruckus at Kaduva shooting location

Kottayam: Youth Congress activists on Sunday marched to the film set of a Malayalam movie alleging that the shooting was obstructing the road and hampering traffic in Kanjirapally town here.

However, leaders from the party's Kanjirapally unit intervened and directed the activists to go back. When several refused, it led to altercations between the Congress' leaders and activists.

Later, police arrived at the scene and drove the partymen away as they had by then created an even bigger hindrance to traffic than the film shooting.

The film being shot at the location was Kaduva directed by Shaji Kailas.

Actors Prithviraj, Kalabhavan Shajon and Alencier Ley Lopez were at the set during this commotion.

After assurances from the film crew that no traffic will be obstructed, shooting finally resumed. Traffic was also restored on the road.

During the protest, the Youth Congress activists were chanting slogans against actor Joju George who had recently lashed out at the partymen for organising a strike against the unabated rise in fuel prices by holding hostage traffic on one of Kochi's artery roads.

George said that the partymen were creating needless difficulties for the common man by leaving them stranded in the noon-day heat.

Verbal exchanges between George and Congress workers eventually led to the latter vandalising the actor's car.

Several Congress activists were booked in this case including former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany.

The incident had created rifts between the Mollywood industry and Youth Congress workers with several film industry personnel coming forward to back George and lambast the party's insensitive and needless propaganda drives during this time of crisis.