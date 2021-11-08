Casteist remark at MG University: Research scholar ends protest after compromise talks

Kottayam: The woman research scholar, who has been protesting against the casteist remarks made by Mahatma Gandhi University's IIUCNN Director Dr Nandakumar Kalarikal, ended her hunger strike on Monday.

The research scholar ended the hunger fast which began on October 29 following the compromise talks initiated by Vice-Chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas.

The decision was made after the VC assured her that the University will make the necessary arrangements to complete her research. The scholar responded that the varsity has agreed to all her demands.

Under pressure from the protest, the MG University on Saturday removed Dr Nandakumar Kalarikal from the role of director-in-charge of the International and Inter-University Centre for Nano Science and Technology (IIUCNN) over an alleged casteist attack. Dr Sabu Thomas has been given charge of Nandakumar's department.

A temporary staff M Charles Sebastian was also removed from his employment on the basis of the research scholar's complaint.

The University has extended the time limit (March 23, 2020) allowed by High Court for the scholar to complete her research by 4 years. The scholar will also be provided with the necessary facilities required for completing research including laboratory, hostel and library.

The university also provided her with a research fellowship for two years and initiated measures to settle the arrears pending in the E-Grant category.

A special committee will also examine the other complaints raised by the scholar.

The committee members include School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies Dean and Syndicate Member Dr M H Ilyas, and Syndicate members Dr Shajila Beevi and Dr Anitha R.

Another committee has also been appointed to look at the research facilities available for the scholar. While Dr EK Radhakrishnan will continue as her research guide, VC Dr Sabu Thomas and Dr Beena Mathew will take the place of co-guides.

The research scholar had been staging a strike before the university demanding the expulsion of Dr Nandakumar.

Dr Thomas had recently asked the woman to return to academics and continue her PhD research that remains incomplete. The woman, who had earlier said that she would not return to the campus until action was taken on Dr Nandakumar, was not been impressed with the development alone.

"This action by the syndicate is just an eyewash," the woman told media persons. "Nandakumar remains in the department. I have proof to show the government, it must show the willingness to listen," she said.

The VC, in a press release on November 6, said that the scholar had not submitted her research progress report, which has to be done every six months.

The research scholar, however, said she could not do her work as Nandakumar had denied her access to the Institute's laboratory and also deprived her of the necessary materials, like chemicals, required for her research.