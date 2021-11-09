Jose K Mani to contest in Rajya Sabha bypoll as LDF candidate

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani will contest in the Rajya Sabha seat for the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The decision was made at an LDF meet held on Tuesday.

The LDF decided to give the RS seat to Kerala Congress (M) as the seat had come to the front through the party.

Kerala Congress(M) will officially announce the candidate after an internal meeting.

The names of the candidates have to be submitted before November 16.

Bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat each from Kerala and West Bengal will be held on November 29.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Jose K Mani from the upper house in January this year. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in July, 2024.

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29. During the second wave of COVID-19, the Commission had decided against holding the Kerala RS bypoll till the situation improves.