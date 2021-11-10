2 teak trees cut down in Athirappilly for shooting short film on tree-felling

Our Correspondent
Published: November 10, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Image for representation only. File photo

Thrissur: Even as a controversy rages over a move to axe trees near the Mullaperiyar Dam, it has emerged that trees were cut down within the Athirappilly forest range apparently for the shooting of a short film on tree-felling.

Two teak trees were reportedly chopped down in the Vazhachal division of the Athirappilly forest range.

It is also alleged no permission was granted for the shoot.

RELATED ARTICLES

Perumbavoor Divisional Forest Officer (Timber Sales) G Prasad, along with two woodcutters, had unlawfully entered the coupe in the Athirappilly range and chopped down the trees, as per a report by the Vazhachal DFO R Lakshmi.

The report has been submitted to the central zone forest conservator.

The DFO, who came with the team to shoot the short film , did not allegedly seek permission to cut the trees. Nor did he inform the officers concerned about entering the coupe.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout