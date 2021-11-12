CPM MP Ariff takes offence to Satheesan's charge on protest against rising fuel prices

Thiruvananthapuram: A M Ariff, the lone Left Democratic Front (LDF) MP from Kerala in the Lok Sabha, has vehemently opposed the charge that he had refrained from an Opposition-organised protest held in New Delhi last August against rising fuel prices. His rebuttal citing media evidence came in response to the allegation of V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Ariff has asked Satheesan to withdraw his statement and tender an apology.

Satheesan had alleged on the floor of the Assembly the other day that the Alappuzha MP was absent from the protest of opposition parliamentarians against fuel price hike. He made these remarks while replying to the arguments raised by Finance Minister K N Balagopal in Assembly on Thursday, while rejecting the Opposition's demand to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel.

In his clarification Ariff also shared pictures showing him cycling along with other members of the Opposition in the Parliament. The highlight of the protest was the bicycle ride by Opposition MP, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

In a Facebook post, Ariff stated that he had written to the Assembly speaker to remove Satheesan’s remarks from the records of the Legislative Assembly.

“Opposition leader V D Satheesan should withdraw the baseless statement made against me while participating in a debate in the assembly in connection with fuel price hike and tender an apology. Satheesan’s statement made in my absence that I had not participated in the bicycle protest organised by the opposition MPs jointly during the last session of Parliament on August 5 against fuel price hike was baseless and in violation of the conventions.

There is clear social media evidence available, including my video of riding cycle as part of the protest and photographs showing me protesting along with Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. By making such a statement Satheeshan might have thought that he would always get the benefit of speaking lies.

I have written a letter to Speaker M B Rajesh to remove the baseless statement of the opposition leader from the assembly records.”

UDF takes out cycle rally to Kerala Assembly; boycotts proceedings

Intensifying their agitation demanding the cut of state tax on petrol and diesel, the opposition Congress-UDF legislators on Thursday took out a bicycle rally to the Kerala Assembly and later boycotted the House proceedings protesting over the LDF government's reluctance to discuss the matter in the House.

After trooping out of the House, they also staged a protest sit-in at its portals and raised slogans against the state government for rejecting their demand for discussing the topic during the zero hour.

Last week also the UDF had staged a walkout in the Assembly urging the Left government to forgo the additional tax on fuel products on the lines of the Centre to ease the burden of the common people.

However, the Left government maintained that it was unable to slash the tax as it would adversely impact the welfare initiatives of the state due to the grim financial situation.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan led the protest cycle rally of his legislator colleagues from the nearby MLA Hostel attached to the assembly complex.

Wearing masks and donning the usual khadi dhoti and shirt, they could be seen pedalling the 'poor man's vehicle' through the busy city road to reach the main entrance of the Assembly.

When the House proceedings commenced and zero hour began, K Babu (Congress) sought a notice for an adjournment motion over the issue saying that common people were in a crisis due to the frequent fuel price hike and the state government's stand not to reduce tax was a challenge against them.

Hitting out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Satheesan said the central government had made a nominal reduction in the fuel tax and many other states made proportionate decrease on its lines.

However, Kerala, which levies the highest tax, was not prepared to slash it and the state government was amassing additional income through that.

Stating that the opposition protest was against the 'tax terrorism', he said if the government was not ready to forgo the additional tax, they would go ahead with mass agitation.

However, Finance Minister K N Balagopal reiterated that his government had not increased the state tax on petrol and diesel for the last six years and it had reduced it once.

He also criticised the previous Congress-led UPA regimes at the Centre for handing over the control of fuel price to the oil companies and the party-led Oommen Chandy government in the state for raising fuel tax 13 times.

Taking at dig at the UDF MLAs' bicycle protest, the Finance Minister advised them to go New Delhi with a bullock cart to reduce the central tax.

When Speaker M B Rajesh rejected leave for the motion based on the minister's reply, the opposition boycotted the House.

The Congress-UDF has been staging protests across the state for the last several days demanding the slashing of state tax on petrol and diesel.