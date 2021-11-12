State govt gives nod for Kalpathy 'Ratholsavam'

Palakkad: The state government has granted permission to conduct the famous Kalpathy 'Ratholsavam' (chariot festival) in the Palakkad district this month.

Minister for Devaswoms, K Radhakrishnan said on Friday that the festival will be held by including residents of Kalpathy, who are fully vaccinated (two doses of the anti-COVID vaccination).

The minister said that COVID protocol will be enforced during the festival. It is understood that there will be restrictions for devotees from outside the locality.

The Palakkad Municipality had submitted a proposal to the chief minister's office requesting permission to host the festival that had been halted due to the pandemic.

The district administration has decided to conduct the processions with the inclusion of 100 persons inside the temple compound and 200 for the procession.

Traditionally, the highlight of the festival used to be the procession of giant chariots led out from the Visalakshi-Sametha Viswanatha Temple.

The annual event used to draw large crowds of devotees in pre-COVID times.