Car crash killing Miss Kerala 2019, runner-up: Police find several loose ends

Kochi: The police have stumbled on several unexplained facts related to the death of three persons, including the Miss Kerala winner and runner-up of 2019, in a car crash in the city recently. According to a police officer, who was among the first to arrive at the scene, "the driver was walking to and fro near the wrecked car like a mad man.”

“The driver reeked of alcohol and it was evident that driving under its influence caused the accident,” said the officer.

The victims of the mishap, in which the car rammed a tree on the roadside, were Miss Kerala 2019 winner Ancy Kabeer (25) from Attingal, runner-up Anjana Shajan (24) and K A Muhammed Ashik (25), both from Thrissur.

Seat belt not in place

Incidentally, none of the occupants of the car, except the driver, were wearing their seat belts, said the police. “How did the driver alone escape with minor bruises to his hands and face when all others were killed?” asked the officer. He said that the driver was saved as the seat belt was in place and the airbag worked.

Incidentally, the young woman who sat on the passenger’s seat on the front was crushed between the car and the tree. “Even if she had worn the seat belt, survival in such a major crash is doubtful,” said the officer.

Both passengers on the rear seat were not wearing seat belts. The young woman who sat on the left side was found bleeding from her head, which had hit the divider between the main and service roads. “She was already dead when we arrived,” said the police officer.

The young man who lost his life in the accident spent several days in the ventilator. “Even if he had survived, he might have sustained long-term health issues,” said the officer. Without the seat belt, the youth was thrown out of the car above the driver’s seat and smashed through the windshield.

“Perhaps, the seat belt could have saved him,” said the officer.

Driver arrested

The police slapped Section 320A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the driver, Abdul Rasheed, who belongs to Mala. “The accident took place around 1 am at the Ernakulam Bypass. Excess speed of the car had led to the accident. When the car passengers left the hotel in Mattanchery after a party, the driver was drunk. He was asked not to drive in that condition. However, one passenger insisted on going home and they set out,” said the police officer.

Argument at Kundanoor

Another unexplained incident related to the fatal mishap is an argument between the occupants of the car which met with the accident and those in another vehicle at Kundanoor. “We have received information regarding this and are trying to ascertain whether the Miss Kerala winner’s car was fleeing from the vehicle chasing them,” said the police officer.