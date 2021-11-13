Govt allocates Rs 60 crore for KSRTC employees' salary; pay revision strike to go on

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has allocated Rs. 60 crore for giving salaries to employees of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The chairman and managing director of the corporation informed on Saturday that a total of Rs 84 crore, including Rs 24 crore from the KSRTC's fund, will be used for giving salaries. The disbursal will begin on Tuesday.

The corporation has claimed that it will reimburse the deductions from employees' salaries made during the COVID period before December. A total of Rs 7.20 crore, from the KSRTC's fund, has been set aside for the purpose, the CMD said in a press release.

According to the corporation, Rs 31.20 was spent on salaries this month.

Last week, various trade unions had observed a statewide strike demanding salary revision.

Unhappy with the response to their demands, the Transport Democratic Federation is planning to go ahead with an indefinite strike. The start date of the indefinite strike is yet to be announced.