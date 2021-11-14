Sabairmala to open for Mandala Pooja on Monday; devotees allowed from Tuesday

Sabarimala: The Lord Ayyappa Temple here will open for Mandala Pooja on Monday. Devotees will be allowed to have darshan from November 16, on the first day of Malayalam month of Vrishchikam.

On November 15, the incumbent Melshanti V K Jayaraj Potti will open the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 pm and will light the lamp. Melsanthi-designate of Sabarimala temple, Kaleekkal Madathil N Parameshwaran Nampoothiri of Thattarambalam in Mavelikara and Melsanthi-designate of Malikappuram temple, Thantri Kuravakkodu Illathu Shambu Nampoothiri of Panniyankara in Kozhikode will assume charge on the day. Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru will conduct a Kalasha Pooja and Abhishekam during the occasion.

During Mandala season, only 30,000 devotees will be allowed for darshan at Sabarimala daily. Only devotees, who made booking through virtual queue system, will be allowed for darshan.

The police will open five special counters at Nilakkal for spot booking for those devotees who fail to get slots for darshan through virtual queue booking. Those who have applied for spot booking will be allowed to have darshan in the vacant slots available in the virtual queue system.

'Thanka Anki' procession on dec 16

The Mandala Pooja with "Thanka Anki" procession will be held on December 16 afternoon. The temple will be closed on 10 pm on the day.

The temple will be opened for Makaravilakku pilgrim festival on December 30 at 5 pm. Makaravilakku will be on January 14, 2022. The temple will be closed on January 20 at 7 am after Makaravilakku celebrations.