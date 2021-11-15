RSS activist murdered in Malampuzha, BJP calls for local hartal

Malampuzha: A general strike (hartal) has been called by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Malampuzha on Monday afternoon in protest against the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist on Monday morning.

The hartal will be on from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Sanjith, a resident of Iddipukalam in Mamparam, was hacked to death soon after he fell from a bike after a car rammed it.

Sanjith, 27, was the Block Secretary (Mandalam Karyavahak) of the RSS.

Sanjith was riding along with his wife when the assailants struck. He was hacked brutally in front of her.

Police suspect the personnel of Social Democratic Party of India or SDPI behind the attack. SDPI is the political outfit of Islamic group Popular Front of India.

A previous political conflict led to the murder. A detailed probe has commenced, said Palakkad district police chief Viswanadh R.