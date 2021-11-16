Mappilapattu singer Peer Mohammed passes away at 75

Kannur: Popular Mappilapattu singer Peer Mohammed passed away on Tuesday here at at his home in Muzhappilangad due to age-related ailments.

He was undergoing treatment for paralysis as well. He was 75.

Born in Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu he later moved with his family to Thalassery in present-day Kannur district of Kerala.

He started singing songs at the age of four and had his first song recorded at the age of seven.

He had his initiation in music at a young age. In a career spanning across decades, he sung more than thousands of songs and was known for his excellent skills as a singer. He also organised several Mappilapattu shows and shared stage with famous Mappilappattu artist VM Kutty.

A member of the Janata Troupe, he had started his own troupe in Thalassery.

He is also known for performing Mappilapattu on Doordarshan for the very first time in 1976.