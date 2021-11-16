'Are you the chief minister?' UDF MPs snap back at Brittas for answering on behalf of Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: The parliamentarians representing the United Democratic Front did not spare the opportunity to grill Rajya Sabha MP and Kairali TV Channel former MD John Brittas when he tried to give answers on behalf of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the MPs' meeting held online as a precursor to the Parliament's winter session to be begun soon.

Arguments mainly broke out over the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod high-speed SilverLine rail project. When Brittas started responding to the questions pointed towards the Chief Minister on the issue, the UDF MPs were heard asking Brittas, "Are you the chief minister".

The UDF MPs blamed the Chief Minister by saying that he was not showing sincerity in ensuring their cooperation while raising the developmental needs of the State before the Centre.

The MPs said they were not included in the official delegation when the Chief Minister went for meeting the Central Ministers in Delhi. The MPs said that they had strong objections to the proposed high-speed rail.

'MPs not even informed of CM's Delhi visits'



Chalakudy MP Benny Behnan alleged that the Chief Minister, who always seeks cooperation from the MPs, did not even bother to inform the MPs about his visits to New Delhi.



He said that the MPs were ready to support the Chief Minister on every issue facing the State and were willing to come along with the Chief Minister to meet the Central Ministers. Benny further said that the Chief Minister, who always stresses the need for cooperation from MPs, should reciprocate with the same kind of cooperation.

KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP from Mavelikara, said that the government should hold talks with those who are protesting against the proposed high-speed rail project. He also expressed at the meeting UDF's strong opposition to the high-speed rail project.

But the Chief Minister told the meeting that the State Government would go ahead with the high-speed rail project. He sought the cooperation of all the MPs for the smooth implementation of the project.