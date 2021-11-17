'Will not rest till I get my child,' Anupama's strike enters 7th day

Thiruvananthapuram: The indefinite strike by former student activist Anupama S Chandran, seeking the removal of the Child Welfare Committee members who were party to giving up her child for adoption allegedly without her consent, entered the seventh day on Wednesday.

Anupama and Ajith Kumar, the child's father, have been protesting outside the Child Welfare Committee office day and night. They take shelter in a parked van at night.

Several social activists including PE Usha and Dr Azad are participating in the protest expressing solidarity with the couple.

Anupama has clarified that she will continue the protest till she gets back her child.

Congress leader Bindu Krishna and Mahila Congress workers also extended their support to the cause on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Anupama had said earlier that the inquiry into the adoption process and other matters won't be impartial with these office-bearers remaining in their posts.

Anupama and her partner started the protest seeking to remove the panel's General Secretary Shiju Khan and Chairperson N Sunanda.

Anupama has been in the news recently after she alleged that her four-day-old baby boy was taken away and abandoned by her parents without her consent and knowledge.

The allegation has been denied by her parents.

She has also levelled allegations against the police and the Child Welfare Committee for being hand in glove to take away her son.

A family court had meanwhile stayed the adoption process of her child and directed the police to submit a detailed report.

The family court had also asked the government to clarify whether the child was abandoned or given up for adoption.