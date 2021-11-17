Recruitment of Associate Professor in Kannur University under scanner

Thiruvananthapuram: Universities in Kerala are not immune from cronyism and of late controversies have marred a few appointments. In the latest episode the Save University Campaign Committee, an influential unofficial watchdog, has suspected a move to appoint the wife of a high official of the chief minister's office as associate professor in Kannur University in violation of the norms of the University Grants Commission.

The committee has submitted a memorandum to the higher education minister and university vice chancellor to scrap the decision to include this candidate in the list and initiate against those who recommended her name.

It has been decided to hold the interview for the post before the completion of the tenure of the incumbent by vice chancellor on November 23.

The applications were accepted till November 11. The very next day the screening committee prepared the list of six candidates including the higher-up's wife for the interview.

The committee alleged that action had not been taken by authorities for other posts for which applications had been taken months ago.

According to UGC norms the eligibility qualification for the post of associate professor is Research Graduation and eight years teaching experience as assistant professor.

The committe alleged that while being the Assistant Professor of Malayalam Language in a college in 2012 she had carried put research work after taking three years leave and obtained the PhD. She worked on deputation in Kannur University for two years from 2019.

The committee has pointed out that Sections 3 and 9 of the UGC Act, 2018, clearly state that the period for attaining research graduation cannot be considered as teaching experience. The period of working on deputation in a non-teaching post cannot be considered as teaching experience.

The Committee chairman R S Sasikumar and secretary M Shajar Khan alleged that all this period was considered as her teaching experience by the Screening Committee, whereas she actually had only four years teaching experience.

Save University Campaign Committee

The Save University Campaign Committee has its beginnings in the University College, Thiruvananthapuram, in 2019, after a woman student attempted suicide on the campus after she had been allegedly harassed by the activists of the Student’s Federation of India. It was started by Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) leader Shajar Khan and former syndicate member of the Kerala University, R S Sasikumar. The committee, today, has support bases in all universities in Kerala, and even top varsity officials, many of them clandestinely, have been backing its campaign.

The Committee, of late, has been giving priority in taking up university decisions that would have a larger public impact than individual issues.