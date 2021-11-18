Aliyar Dam opened without prior notice, heavy flow in Palakkad rivers

Palakkad: In a major violation of safety norms, the Aliyar Dam located in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu has been opened without prior notice to the authorities in Kerala. The rivers flowing through Palakkad distrtict in Kerala is currently witnessing heavy flow of water.

Chittoor River has swollen considerably in the last few hours. The water level in Yakkara Puzha too has gone up.

Tamil Nadu authorities claimed the Kerala Police and the Water Resources Department were alerted.

The Aliyar Dam is located between Pollachi and Valparai. It is 64 km from Coimbatore city and 24 Kms from Pollachi. The dam constructed was between 1959 and 1969 for irrigating Pollachi and nearby places.

The dam is built across the Aliyar River.