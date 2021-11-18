Bank manager's body found in Vamanapuram river two days after she went missing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 18, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a missing bank manager has been found in the Vamanapuram river.

The deceased has been identified as Shemi, 49. She was reportedly upset owing to physical travails after a surgery held a week ago, police stated.

Shemi had gone missing from the wee hours of Tuesday from the Hill View apartment at Snehapuram in the Koonanvenga locality of Thiruvananthapuram.

The body was found at a stretch of the river near Ayanikuzhy when her relatives and police had been searching for her.

Shemi was the manager of Canara Bank's branch at Nachipalayam in Coimbatore. Her husband Salim is an officer at the Peroorkada branch of the same bank.

The couple has one son, Akbar. The family has been based at the Kerala capital for a while.

