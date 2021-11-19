Gangster creates a scene on Kozhikode road while fleeing, cops come under attack

Kozhikode: Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the police were attacked by a mob in Kozhikode when the former tried to arrest a gangster accused in 60-odd cases.

The accused, who was nabbed, tried to later flee from the police station but was caught with the help of the local people.

Six cops suffered injuries during the mob attack.

The arrest of Tinku (Shiju, 33), a native of Peringolam in the district, led to a counter-attack from his supporters.

Shiju, a gang leader, is accused in ganja cases as well. After receiving a tip-off that Shiju will come to Erimala to take part in his friend Appoos' wedding, anti-narcotics special squad members led by Assistant Commissioner K Sudarshnan reached the house where the wedding was slated to be held. As Shiju ran outside, the police in plain clothes chased and nabbed him. But Shiju's brother and friends, who were at the house, attacked the cops.

More police personnel rushed to the spot and Shiju was taken away in the vehicle. As proceedings were underway to take him to the Medical College police station for the medical examination, Shiju tried to break the lockup grill. He was then taken out of the lockup, but he ran on to the road. He smashed the front window of a car with his head. Shiju, who climbed on top of the car, was taken to the station by the local people and the police.

Subsequently, he was admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

Senior police officer K Joemon, 37; civil police officers M Mithun, 37; Jineesh, 39; P Sayooj, 30; Arjun Ajith, 28, and Sunoj, 37, have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital. Joemon will have to undergo surgery for the injuries sustained to his knee.