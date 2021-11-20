Child Welfare Council team to leave for Andhra Pradesh today to bring back Anupama's child

Thiruvananthapuram: The representatives of the Kerala State Child Welfare Council are all set to leave for Andhra Pradesh on Saturday to bring back an infant that was handed over to a couple there for adoption.

The baby is presumed to be that of former student activist Anupama S Chandran, who has alleged her child was taken away by her father late last year without her consent.

The decision to send the team to Andhra Pradesh has been taken in the wake of the complaint filed by Anupama alleging that the child was given for adoption illegally and in violation of all norms.

The team led by Special Juvenile Police Unit Deputy Superintendent of Police will have women police personnel too. The CWC had ordered to provide police security to the baby.

The authorities have declined to give further information in order to maintain privacy and confidentiality of the matter.

Meanwhile, Anupama’s petition will be taken up by the Thiruvananthapuram Family Court again on Saturday. The court had issued orders to freeze the adoption process earlier this month.

The Child Welfare Committee had issued orders on November 17 to bring back the child within five days. The child was handed over to an Andhra Pradesh couple for temporary custody ahead of adoption.

With just two days left for execution of the CWC order, the council decided to send the team to Andhra Padesh.

Anupama's father has claimed he had placed the child at a cradle kept at the CWC premises in order to receive newborns being abandoned.