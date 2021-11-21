Kerala Governor's driver found dead

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's driver allegedly committed suicide in the Raj Bhavan compound on Sunday morning.

Thejas (48) from Cherthala has been working in the Kerala Raj Bhavan for several years.

His colleagues found the suicide note he left as his Whatapp status and found him hanging when they inspected his room.

The note said that he is ending his life due to personal issues and that no one was responsible for his death..

The Governor condoled the death of his driver.

The body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram for post-mortem.

His body will be handed over to the relatives and last rites will be held at his native place.