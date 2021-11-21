Isolated heavy thundershowers likely in several places in Kerala from Monday: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy thundershowers in several districts between Monday and November 24 (Wednesday).

Based on the IMD warning, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts have been placed under yellow alert on Monday.

Yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for November 23 and 24. These districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 millimetre and 115.5 millimetre on these days.

Those in hilly regions have been asked to maintain orange alert-like caution on these two days.

The rain is likely to weaken in south-central districts, but northern districts may receive isolated heavy rains. IMD has not issued any specific advisory for fishermen venturing out to the sea off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

The low-pressure area has gained strength and is centered over central-eastern Arabian Sea. Though it would further strengthen to become an extreme low-pressure area in the next 12 hours, but won't pose a threat to the Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation has also been active in the southern Karnataka region.

Yellow alert has been issued for the following districts in the coming days:

Nov 22: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

Nov 23: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Nov 24: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.