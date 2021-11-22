Oommen Chandy back in action after briefly under observation at Puthuppally hospital

Our Correspondent
Published: November 22, 2021 02:09 PM IST

Kottayam: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was kept under observation at a private hospital in Puthuppally after he complained of uneasiness. He left for Thiruvananthapuram after resting in the hospital for two hours.

Chandy complained of fatigue while he was about to leave for a private function at Pallikkathottam around 12 noon on Sunday. Soon, he sought treatment at the hospitalm close to his residence. 

Doctors said low blood sugar or hypoglycemia has caused uneasiness.

Chandy, 78, underwent an ECG test on the advice of Dr V N Jayaprakash, Head of the Department of Cardiology, Medical College Hospital.

Earlier this year the senior Congress leader and  Puthuppally legislator was hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment.

