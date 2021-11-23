Another domestic violence death? Aluva woman blames husband and family in suicide note

Kochi: A 23-year-old Aluva woman, who had filed a police complaint of domestic violence against her husband and his family, has been found dead.

Mofia Parvin, who allegedly committed suicide by 10 pm on Monday, left a note addressed to her father, in which she has accused her husband and his family of harassment.

"I don't know what he will say about me if I die...I suffered a lot... at last, I was able to slap him once, had I not done that I would be doing wrong to my conscience. Suhail, his mother and his father are criminals. They must get maximum punishment. That is my last wish," Mofia reportedly wrote in her suicide note.

Mofia, who was an LLB student in Thodupuzha, had married a person she had befriended on Facebook. On Monday, the Aluva police had summoned Mofia and the accused persons based on her complaint.

The note believed to be written by Mofia Parvin before she took her life.

Relatives of Mofia have alleged that the police did not act on her complaint. They cite Mofia's suicide note in which she has said that the police denied her justice. They have alleged that the Circle Inspector was rude to Mofia.

Meanwhile, the police told Manorama Online that they had only tried to intervene when Mofia slapped her husband during an altercation inside the police station.

Aluva Rural SP K Karthik, told reporters earlier in the day, that he has ordered an investigation into the incident and the probe is being headed by a DySP and based on his report, further action would be taken.



(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

