TN opens one shutter of Mullaperiyar Dam as water level goes up

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 23, 2021 12:13 PM IST Updated: November 23, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Mullaperiyar Baby Dam.

Idukki: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday morning opened one shutter of Mullaperiyar dam due to rising water level in the reservoir following heavy rains there, the district administration here said.

Tamil Nadu had announced it would be raising the shutter at 8.00 AM by 30 centimetres to release 397 cusecs of water, a release by the Idukki District administration said and asked residents on both sides of the Periyar to be vigilant.

The water level in the reservoir at 8.00 AM had reached 141.40 feet.

(With inputs from PTI)

