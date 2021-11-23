'Suicide, not murder': Autopsy rules out foul play behind death of newly wed youth at wife's house

Muthukulam, Alappuzha: Police have ruled out foul play behind the death of a newly wed youth at his wife's house here the other day. The autopsy report states that Ashkar Mohammad, 23, son of Mohammad Koya of Erratupetta, hanged himself.

Ashkar's body was found in the court yard of his wife's house on Sunday morning. A few marks found on his nape had sparked suspicion of foul play.

Police said Ashkar had gone out of the house around 4 am, and was found dead at 6.30 am during a search.

He had been living with his wife Manju and her mother Vijayamma for the past one-and-a-half months.

Manju and her mother Vijayammma disclosed to the police that Ashkar was found hanging from the ceiling of a nearby shed. In panic they cut the lungi found tied around his neck, brought his body down and placed it on the floor.

They disclosed what had happened when the police questioned them again after receiving confirmation that the death was by suicide. Earlier the duo had told the police that they were not aware as to how Ashkar died.

The lungi was recovered from a nearby brooke. A suicide note written with a washing soap was found on the walls of the shed where where he was found hanging.

Manju and Vijayamma used to frequently quarrel with Ashkar, police said.

Ashkar, who had been working as a driver abroad, married Manju three months ago, after his return to Kerala. He was working as a driver in Ernakulam on his return, and the couple met on social media, police said.

He was Manju's second husband.