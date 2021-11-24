Mofia Parvin's suicide: Husband, in-laws arrested from Kothamangalam hideout

Kochi: The police have arrested the husband and in-laws of 23-year old law student Mofia Parvin who killed herself over matrimonial issues at her house in Aluva.

Muhammed Suhail and his parents were taken into custody on Wednesday from their relative's house at Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district and brought to Aluva police station.

The husband will be charged for abetment of suicide of his wife, police sources said.

Mofia was found hanging at her residence in Aluva on Monday after writing a suicide note blaming her husband, in-laws and a police officer for taking such an extreme step.

In her suicide note, she alleged that Circle Inspector C L Sudheer of the Aluva police station had behaved impolitely with her and father when she went there to give her statement.

As the suicide note surfaced in the media, Sudheer was removed from the post of the Station House Officer and a senior official was asked to investigate the case.

Aluva Rural SP K Karthik on Tuesday told reporters here that he has ordered an investigation into the incident and the probe is being headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Policer and further action would be taken and based on his report.

The couple had been living separately for the past few weeks. In her suicide note, she mentioned that her last wish was strict action against the police official, her husband and his parents.

Her father, speaking to a news channel on Tuesday, said he went to the station on Monday with his daughter to give her statement and she had made it clear before going and after reaching there that she does not want her submission to be recorded in her husband's presence.

However, the Circle Inspector spoke to them in her husband's presence and also spoke inappropriately and rudely to him and his daughter, the father said, adding, it was the officer's conduct which upset her.

After returning to her home she was worried whether the police would take any action in view of the officer's conduct at the station, he claimed, and said that later on the same day she died by suicide in her room.

