RSS worker's murder: Parts of car used by accused found with scrap dealer in Pollachi

Palakkad: The police on Wednesday discovered parts of the car, used by the accused for murdering RSS worker S Sanjith, from a scrap dealer in Pollachi.

According to the Manorama News, tyres, sheets and the engine of the vehicle were found. The dealers said that they were sold the card on Wednesday and they took it apart on Monday.

It is understood that the car was sold for Rs 15,000. Eight teams of the state police are on the hunt for three of the five accused in the murder.

Two of the accused, both members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been remanded.

The police have now extended the search to Coimbatore and other regions in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where they suspect the accused to be hiding.

Sanjith had been hacked to death in front of his wife when they were on a two-wheeler at Kinassery.

His wife had later told police that a car had rammed their bike and hacked her husband. She has claimed that the murderers can be identified.

Weapons, including billhooks, believed to be used for the murder, were earlier found within three kilometres of the crime scene.